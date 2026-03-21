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Celebrating Excellence: AFMD 2026 Honors Pioneers in Advanced Functional Materials

SRMIST's AFMD 2026 conference in Chennai recognized leading scientists in advanced materials research. The event saw global participation, highlighting interdisciplinary collaboration for overcoming technological challenges. Prestigious awards were presented, underscoring the importance of innovation, scalability, and the synergy between academia and industry for future advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:36 IST
Celebrating Excellence: AFMD 2026 Honors Pioneers in Advanced Functional Materials
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SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) hosted the 2nd International Conference on Advanced Functional Materials and Devices (AFMD 2026), which included an award ceremony recognizing significant contributions in advanced materials research. The event, conducted in Chennai, attracted over 1,000 participants from 33 countries, underlining its global significance.

The ceremony honored various scientists, including Prof. S. Balakumar for his work in bio-materials and Prof. Judy Z. Wu for her contributions to materials science. Notably, the Rising Star of Indian Science Award went to Prof. Kanishka Biswas, acknowledging his energy research efforts.

Speakers at the conference emphasized the necessity of innovation and collaboration between industry and academia to bridge the gap between research and real-world applications. This international gathering was pivotal in fostering a shared vision of sustainability and advanced scientific progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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