Bihar Diwas: Celebrating Progress and Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the citizens on the celebration of Bihar Diwas, a day marking the state's formation on March 22, 1912, after it was carved out from Bengal by the British. This annual observance honors Bihar's rich cultural heritage and progress.

The Prime Minister praised Bihar for its historical contributions to Indian heritage, emphasizing the state's potential in scripting new chapters of progress. Modi expressed optimism about the state's future, fueled by the hard work and energy of its people.

In his message, Modi affirmed his confidence that the dedication of Bihar's residents would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a developed Bihar and India. His comments underline the importance of Bihar Diwas as a symbol of pride and progress.