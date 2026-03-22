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Bihar Diwas: Celebrating Legacy and Progress

On Bihar Diwas, Uttar Pradesh leaders extended their greetings and best wishes for the state's progress. They emphasized Bihar's rich cultural history and its role in setting new benchmarks of prosperity and development. The day marks Bihar's formation from Bengal on March 22, 1912.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:29 IST
Bihar Diwas: Celebrating Legacy and Progress
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak extended greetings to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, marking the state's formation day.

Adityanath, in a message on X, expressed his hope for Bihar's development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His sentiments were echoed by Deputy CM Maurya, who praised Bihar's cultural and historical significance.

UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted Bihar's contribution to knowledge, literature, and spirituality, wishing for its continued progress. Bihar Diwas commemorates the state's establishment in 1912 after being separated from Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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