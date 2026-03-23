Shaheed Diwas 2026: ‘Mera Bharat, Meri Zimmedari’ Padyatra Mobilises Youth in 763 Districts

In a powerful display of youth-led patriotism and civic engagement, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, through its flagship initiative Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), organised a nationwide Padyatra on March 23, 2026, marking Shaheed Diwas. Held under the theme “Mera Bharat, Meri Zimmedari”, the initiative witnessed unprecedented participation from young citizens across all 763 districts of India, reinforcing the government’s vision of youth-driven nation-building.

Faridabad Hosts Flagship Event with Strong Youth Turnout

The central event in Faridabad, Haryana, emerged as a focal point of the nationwide movement, drawing large-scale participation from youth, volunteers, and local communities. The event was graced by Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon’ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports; Shri Gaurav Gautam, Hon’ble Minister of State for Youth Empowerment & Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge), Haryana; and Dr. Priyanka Shukla, IAS, CEO of MY Bharat.

The Padyatra commenced at K.L. Mehta Dayanand Women’s College with floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, followed by a rendition of Vande Mataram. The march proceeded through key city routes before culminating at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, where participants paid homage to the martyrs.

Youth as Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2047

Addressing the gathering, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse emphasised the continued relevance of the ideals of India’s freedom fighters, urging youth to move beyond symbolic remembrance and embody their values in everyday action.

She remarked that “a nation that remembers its history remains strong and self-reliant,” highlighting the critical role of MY Bharat in enabling millions of young Indians to actively contribute to national development. She further stressed that achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 would depend significantly on youth leadership grounded in sacrifice, responsibility, and service.

A Unified National Effort to Channel Youth Energy

Shri Gaurav Gautam described the Padyatra as a unifying national initiative aimed at harnessing the energy and potential of India’s youth for constructive purposes. He underscored that collective youth participation would play a decisive role in shaping India’s future growth trajectory, particularly in areas of innovation, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility.

From Symbolism to Structured Youth Engagement

Highlighting the evolving approach of youth engagement, Dr. Priyanka Shukla, IAS, CEO of MY Bharat, noted that the initiative represents a shift from symbolic observance to structured participation. She stated that MY Bharat is positioning young citizens not just as participants but as active stakeholders and leaders in nation-building efforts.

Pre-Event Campaigns Drive Massive Participation

In the lead-up to the Padyatra, MY Bharat conducted a series of nationwide engagement activities to deepen youth involvement:

A digital campaign on the MY Bharat portal featuring quizzes on unsung heroes and freedom fighters

A reel-making competition titled “Ek Yuva Aisa Bhi”, encouraging youth to showcase inspiring stories and creative expressions

These initiatives helped amplify awareness and participation, especially among digitally active young citizens.

Civic Sense Challenge Reinforces Responsibility

On March 22, 2026, a day prior to the Padyatra, the MY Bharat Civic Sense Challenge was organised across all districts. The initiative saw widespread participation in:

Shramdaan activities , including cleanliness drives

Road safety awareness campaigns

Community-led efforts to promote responsible citizenship

A dedicated “MY Bharat, My Responsibility” Pledge Wall was also established, allowing participants to publicly affirm their commitment to nation-building and civic duty.

A Nationwide Call to Action

The Shaheed Diwas Padyatra 2026 stood out not merely as a commemorative event, but as a nationwide call to action, inspiring youth to actively contribute to India’s development journey. By combining remembrance with responsibility, the initiative reinforced the message that the spirit of patriotism must translate into meaningful civic engagement.

With participation spanning every district of the country, the event highlighted the growing role of India’s youth as drivers of change—committed to unity, responsibility, and the vision of a developed India.