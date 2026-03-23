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Mizoram's Healthcare Revolution: A New Cancer Super Speciality Hospital on the Horizon

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the development of a Rs 700-crore cancer super speciality hospital in Aizawl with JICA's financial support. Efforts include upgrading state healthcare, improving water supply, and strengthening power infrastructure. Upcoming elections spotlight advancements under the ZPM government, with significant projects underway to benefit citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:37 IST
Mizoram's Healthcare Revolution: A New Cancer Super Speciality Hospital on the Horizon
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Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma revealed plans to build a Rs 700-crore cancer super speciality hospital on the outskirts of Aizawl. The initiative, supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aims to fortify the state's healthcare system, providing advanced oncology treatment locally and reducing the need for residents to seek expensive care elsewhere.

Lalduhoma detailed ongoing efforts to boost healthcare across Mizoram, including upgrading Aizawl Civil Hospital and operationalizing a trauma center. Plans are underway to expand facilities for cardiac surgery, kidney transplants, and IVF. Expansions are also in progress at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) and the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS).

Beyond healthcare, the CM outlined initiatives to improve Aizawl's water supply and power infrastructure. With increasing demand, the government plans to construct a new reservoir and enhance the water distribution network. Upcoming elections for the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation spotlight these projects, scheduled to conclude with voting and counting in late April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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