Cricketer Harleen Deol's flawless skin has become a topic of widespread curiosity and admiration. Recently, a video revealed her secret: Sunscoop's 3% Niacinamide Sunscreen with SPF 50. Known for her grueling outdoor sports schedule, Deol's skincare routine defies traditional notions of complex regimens.

In the clip, Deol casually applied the sunscreen before a game of golf, leading to viral interest and sparking conversations online. The revelation has prompted many to reconsider how much effort is really required to maintain healthy skin under harsh conditions.

While Deol focuses on her cricket matches, her choice of sunscreen exemplifies a seamless, effective approach to personal care. It's a testament to the power of simplicity in skincare, enabling one to face extreme environments, and leaving many fans inspired by her efficient routine.

(With inputs from agencies.)