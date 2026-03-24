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Harleen Deol's Glowing Secret: Sunscoop Sunscreen Revealed

Indian cricketer Harleen Deol has become a viral sensation not for her cricketing skills, but for maintaining flawless skin on the field. The secret? Sunscoop's 3% Niacinamide Sunscreen with SPF 50. The revelation challenges typical views on skincare routines, highlighting efficiency through simple, effective products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:42 IST
Harleen Deol's Glowing Secret: Sunscoop Sunscreen Revealed
Harleen Deol
  • Country:
  • United States

Cricketer Harleen Deol's flawless skin has become a topic of widespread curiosity and admiration. Recently, a video revealed her secret: Sunscoop's 3% Niacinamide Sunscreen with SPF 50. Known for her grueling outdoor sports schedule, Deol's skincare routine defies traditional notions of complex regimens.

In the clip, Deol casually applied the sunscreen before a game of golf, leading to viral interest and sparking conversations online. The revelation has prompted many to reconsider how much effort is really required to maintain healthy skin under harsh conditions.

While Deol focuses on her cricket matches, her choice of sunscreen exemplifies a seamless, effective approach to personal care. It's a testament to the power of simplicity in skincare, enabling one to face extreme environments, and leaving many fans inspired by her efficient routine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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