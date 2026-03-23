AI-Video Viral: Arrest Over Social Media Communal Stir

A man has been apprehended for allegedly disseminating a video altered by artificial intelligence tools, with the intent to fuel communal tensions, authorities reported on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Rafeeq from Badagabellur village, was connected to the post from a Facebook account under the name 'Nazir Mangaluru'.

Police officials stated that Rafeeq's arrest in Bengaluru followed an investigation tracing the provocative video to him. He now faces legal action under multiple sections, including promoting enmity and spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)