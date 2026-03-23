AI-Video Viral: Arrest Over Social Media Communal Stir
A man was arrested for distributing an AI-altered video aimed at inciting communal discord. Mohammed Rafeeq was identified as the suspect behind the Facebook account that shared the manipulated content. A police investigation led to his arrest, and he faces charges under various sections for promoting enmity and misinformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has been apprehended for allegedly disseminating a video altered by artificial intelligence tools, with the intent to fuel communal tensions, authorities reported on Monday.
The suspect, identified as Mohammed Rafeeq from Badagabellur village, was connected to the post from a Facebook account under the name 'Nazir Mangaluru'.
Police officials stated that Rafeeq's arrest in Bengaluru followed an investigation tracing the provocative video to him. He now faces legal action under multiple sections, including promoting enmity and spreading misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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