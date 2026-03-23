Left Menu

Tourist Tricked: CSI Jaipur Cracks Viral Video Case

An autorickshaw driver in Jaipur was arrested for coaxing a German tourist to repeat abusive words, under the guise of a normal conversation, while recording her. The video went viral after being posted on social media. Police apprehended the driver, Mohammad Sohail, and continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:03 IST
Tourist Tricked: CSI Jaipur Cracks Viral Video Case
autorickshaw driver
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver in Jaipur has been arrested for allegedly tricking a foreign tourist into repeating abusive words without understanding their meaning. The incident came to public attention when a video circulated on social media, according to police officials.

The Station House Officer, Manju Kumari, reported that the 31-year-old accused, Mohammad Sohail, was detained after the video surfaced on March 20. Police stated that the female tourist, from Germany, believed she was engaging in a normal conversation during her tour of the walled city.

The video was initially recorded by the tourist herself and later shared online upon her return to Germany. Investigators traced the incident back to Sohail, who is a resident of the Surajpol area. The matter remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026