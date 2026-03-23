Tourist Tricked: CSI Jaipur Cracks Viral Video Case
An autorickshaw driver in Jaipur was arrested for coaxing a German tourist to repeat abusive words, under the guise of a normal conversation, while recording her. The video went viral after being posted on social media. Police apprehended the driver, Mohammad Sohail, and continue to investigate.
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- India
An autorickshaw driver in Jaipur has been arrested for allegedly tricking a foreign tourist into repeating abusive words without understanding their meaning. The incident came to public attention when a video circulated on social media, according to police officials.
The Station House Officer, Manju Kumari, reported that the 31-year-old accused, Mohammad Sohail, was detained after the video surfaced on March 20. Police stated that the female tourist, from Germany, believed she was engaging in a normal conversation during her tour of the walled city.
The video was initially recorded by the tourist herself and later shared online upon her return to Germany. Investigators traced the incident back to Sohail, who is a resident of the Surajpol area. The matter remains under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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