Dhurandhar 2: A Cinematic Masterpiece Endorsed by the Mega Superstar
Superstar Rajinikanth praises Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a must-watch, resonating globally by garnering over Rs 700 crore. The sequel features Ranveer Singh and weaves a tale of geopolitical intrigue. Dhar expressed his gratitude, marking a career-high following Rajinikanth's endorsement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has received rave reviews, notably from superstar Rajinikanth. Released on March 19, it has already surpassed Rs 700 crore globally.
The film stars Ranveer Singh and serves as a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', focusing on covert intelligence operations amid geopolitical crises.
Dhar lauded Rajinikanth's commendation, calling it a career pinnacle. The film's ensemble cast includes R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, and it explores themes of underworld dynamics in Karachi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Dhurandhar
- Aditya Dhar
- Rajinikanth
- Ranveer Singh
- film
- box office
- Karachi
- geopolitical
- sequel
- cinema
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