Dhurandhar 2: A Cinematic Masterpiece Endorsed by the Mega Superstar

Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has received rave reviews, notably from superstar Rajinikanth. Released on March 19, it has already surpassed Rs 700 crore globally.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and serves as a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', focusing on covert intelligence operations amid geopolitical crises.

Dhar lauded Rajinikanth's commendation, calling it a career pinnacle. The film's ensemble cast includes R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, and it explores themes of underworld dynamics in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)