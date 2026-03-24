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Dhurandhar 2: A Cinematic Masterpiece Endorsed by the Mega Superstar

Superstar Rajinikanth praises Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as a must-watch, resonating globally by garnering over Rs 700 crore. The sequel features Ranveer Singh and weaves a tale of geopolitical intrigue. Dhar expressed his gratitude, marking a career-high following Rajinikanth's endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:54 IST
Dhurandhar 2: A Cinematic Masterpiece Endorsed by the Mega Superstar
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Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has received rave reviews, notably from superstar Rajinikanth. Released on March 19, it has already surpassed Rs 700 crore globally.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and serves as a sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', focusing on covert intelligence operations amid geopolitical crises.

Dhar lauded Rajinikanth's commendation, calling it a career pinnacle. The film's ensemble cast includes R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, and it explores themes of underworld dynamics in Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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