Madhya Pradesh's Ken-Betwa Project: A Watershed Moment for Farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the transformative potential of the Ken-Betwa river linking project in addressing irrigation needs in the Bundelkhand region. The project aims to ensure farmers have adequate water, thereby reducing migration pressures.

During a state-level farmers' conference in Datia district, Yadav inaugurated Rs 62.23 crore worth of development projects, including a school, tourist amenities, and a stadium, underscoring the government's commitment to regional growth. The conference also saw the distribution of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry benefits, and food processing aids.

The CM highlighted an impressive growth in the state's irrigation capacity, now at 55 lakh hectares. New initiatives, such as the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, aim to boost farmers' income from animal husbandry and increase milk production. Additionally, the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana will support farmers through fair pricing and bonuses for crops like mustard and wheat.

(With inputs from agencies.)