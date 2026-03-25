Haunting Success: 'School Spirits' Returns for Fourth Season
The drama series 'School Spirits' has been renewed for a fourth season on Paramount+. Created by Megan and Nate Trinrud, the show stars Peyton List. It chronicles a teenager's afterlife journey in her high school. Future plot details remain under wraps. The third season concluded earlier this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The hit drama series 'School Spirits' is set for a thrilling fourth season, announced streaming giant Paramount+ this month.
Crafted by creative duo Megan and Nate Trinrud, the series features Peyton List among a talented ensemble cast, which includes Kristian Ventura and Spencer MacPherson.
The storyline, centered on a teenager navigating the afterlife in her high school, captured audiences' imaginations. Details for the upcoming season remain closely guarded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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