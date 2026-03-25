Haunting Success: 'School Spirits' Returns for Fourth Season

The hit drama series 'School Spirits' is set for a thrilling fourth season, announced streaming giant Paramount+ this month.

Crafted by creative duo Megan and Nate Trinrud, the series features Peyton List among a talented ensemble cast, which includes Kristian Ventura and Spencer MacPherson.

The storyline, centered on a teenager navigating the afterlife in her high school, captured audiences' imaginations. Details for the upcoming season remain closely guarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)