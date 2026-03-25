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Absolut Creative Commune Unites Indian Artists for 'Born Colourless' Edition

The Absolut Creative Commune returns for its fourth edition with the theme 'Born Colourless'. Curated by Spryk, it showcases six Indian visual artists exploring themes of creative freedom using diverse media. The platform supports contemporary art, emphasizing diversity and cultural expression through podcasts and multidimensional art forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:23 IST
Absolut Creative Commune Unites Indian Artists for 'Born Colourless' Edition
  • Country:
  • India

The Absolut Creative Commune, a platform for bold artistic expression, returns for its fourth edition under the theme 'Born Colourless'. Curated by multidisciplinary artist Spryk, the event brings together six Indian visual artists to explore creative freedom through diverse mediums such as clay animation and 3D environments.

Emphasizing diversity and inclusivity, the Commune features artists from varied backgrounds, showcasing a spectrum of contemporary Indian visual art. This year's edition expands its interactive reach by launching a podcast series, offering behind-the-scenes insights and intimate artist conversations.

Absolut continues its commitment to fostering artistic dialogue, strengthening cultural engagement, and supporting creative expression through its vibrant platform. Celebrating India's visual and cultural diversity, the initiative underscores Absolut's dedication to an open and inclusive artistic world.

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