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Harmanpreet Kaur Stand: Empowering Women at Omaxe's New Cricket Stadium

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd is developing a new cricket stadium in Dwarka, where a stand will be named 'The Harmanpreet Kaur Stand' to honor the Indian women's cricket team captain. The Pink Stand will promote inclusivity for women and families, being part of a 30,000-seater stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:30 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Stand: Empowering Women at Omaxe's New Cricket Stadium
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Omaxe Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, has announced the naming of a stadium stand after Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, at their upcoming cricket stadium in Dwarka, Delhi.

The Harmanpreet Kaur Stand, also referred to as the Pink Stand, will provide seating for over 1,500 spectators. Located in the North Pavilion Lower Bowl, the stand is part of a larger 30,000-seater stadium being constructed within Omaxe's expansive 50-acre project, 'The Omaxe State.' The development is a joint venture with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Incorporating Harmanpreet Kaur's insights, the Pink Stand aims to create a welcoming environment for women and families, promoting greater inclusivity in sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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