Uttar Pradesh Reforms: A Landmark Against Mafia Influence
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the state's ongoing reforms to combat mafia activities, claiming improvements in law and order since the BJP came into power. He emphasizes the positive changes across the state, citing reduced crime and improved public services as evidence of the successful governance model.
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing an audience on Wednesday, stressed the state government's relentless effort to enforce law and order, narrating how the campaign against mafia activities began in Gorakhpur. He pointed out that these measures are yielding significant benefits for residents statewide.
CM Adityanath recalled the Bharatiya Janata Party's historical win, first assuming power on March 19, 2017, and then clinching a landslide victory on March 25, 2022. He highlighted this unprecedented re-election as a reflection of the administration's success, ensuring a full term followed by a renewed mandate with a two-thirds majority.
The Chief Minister attributed the BJP's success to the dedication and groundwork of its party workers, who have transformed the landscape in Gorakhpur and beyond. He claimed that development projects are now more accessible, public issues fewer, and the safety net stronger, creating an environment devoid of fear and mafia influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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