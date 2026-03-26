Unveiling Secrets: The Earliest-Known Dog Traced Back 15,800 Years
Recent genetic research has identified the earliest-known dog, dating back 15,800 years. Dogs have been humanity's loyal companions since they were first domesticated from gray wolves. This study provides valuable insights into dogs' domestication timeline, adding significant knowledge to our understanding of human-animal relationships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:32 IST
In a groundbreaking study, scientists have pinpointed what is believed to be the earliest-known dog, dating back to 15,800 years ago.
This significant discovery originated from extensive genetic research, tracing the lineage of dogs from their ancestors, the gray wolves.
The findings shed light on the timeline of domestication, revealing pivotal information about the ancient bond between humans and canines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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