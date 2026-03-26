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DMK Champions 'Dravidian Model' amid Tamil Nadu's Political Tug-of-War

DMK leaders Kanimozhi Somu and Thamizhachi Thangapandian advocate for the 'Dravidian Model' during Tamil Nadu's upcoming elections. They criticize BJP and AIADMK's political tactics, emphasizing DMK's effective governance and welfare initiatives. The leaders underscore accountability and reject opposition alliances as unfulfilled promises or gimmicks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:25 IST
DMK Champions 'Dravidian Model' amid Tamil Nadu's Political Tug-of-War
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  • India

In a significant political push, DMK leaders Kanimozhi Somu and Thamizhachi Thangapandian have spotlighted the 'Dravidian Model' as a symbol of transformative governance ahead of Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections set for April 23. They asserted that the model has already earned a 'repeat mandate' due to its impactful welfare schemes.

The DMK leaders criticized the BJP's election strategies in Tamil Nadu as mere 'vote-seeking exercises' lacking genuine financial commitment. Similarly, they dismissed AIADMK's recent political maneuvers as 'hasty' replicas of DMK policies. Crucially, they highlighted that DMK has fulfilled 478 out of 500 electoral promises, setting the stage for a 'massive absolute majority' and the prospective launch of 'Dravidian Model 2.0' by 2026.

Sharp critiques by Somu targeted AIADMK's candidate selection, noting a lack of female representation, while condemning the opposition's manifesto as a derivative of previous DMK plans. Accusations of unfulfilled alliances and promises, such as those for free Wi-Fi, were also made against the AIADMK and its coalition with BJP. Thangapandian underscored upcoming elections as a crucial choice between local development under the Dravidian model and central neglect, challenging the Union government on withheld disaster funds and Metro rail finances, among other issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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