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Celebrating Ram Navami: A Tribute to Indian Consciousness

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Ram Navami greetings, emphasizing Lord Ram's embodiment of Indian consciousness, and urging adherence to truth, compassion, and harmony. He highlighted Ram's life as a reminder of the importance of propriety and people's welfare, marking the true essence of 'Ram-tva'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:29 IST
Celebrating Ram Navami: A Tribute to Indian Consciousness
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  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered Ram Navami greetings on Friday, highlighting Lord Ram's significance as an embodiment of Indian consciousness.

Adityanath emphasized Ram's balance between compassion and duty, describing him as the ultimate symbol of Dharma, Truth, and Maryada (propriety).

The Chief Minister stated that Ram's life exemplifies power's true beauty through propriety and public welfare, inspiring people to prioritize truth, compassion, and social harmony in their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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