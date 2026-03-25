Kerala's Compassionate Care: A Model of Unity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lauded nurses from Kerala, citing their compassionate and unbiased care as a reflection of the state's spirit.

Gandhi shared personal anecdotes during an online event for the Kerala elections. While his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was hospitalized, a nurse from Kerala provided comfort through her attentive care, exemplifying the non-discriminatory ethos that Kerala represents.

He emphasized that empowering this spirit is the central issue in Kerala's elections, envisioning a future where the state's inclusive fabric is celebrated and not confined.

(With inputs from agencies.)