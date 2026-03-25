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Kerala's Compassionate Care: A Model of Unity

Rahul Gandhi praised Kerala nurses for embodying the state's spirit of unity and compassion, highlighting their unbiased care across religious and financial divides. Drawing from personal experiences during Sonia Gandhi's hospitalization, he urged the empowerment of Kerala's spirit in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:36 IST
Kerala's Compassionate Care: A Model of Unity
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lauded nurses from Kerala, citing their compassionate and unbiased care as a reflection of the state's spirit.

Gandhi shared personal anecdotes during an online event for the Kerala elections. While his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was hospitalized, a nurse from Kerala provided comfort through her attentive care, exemplifying the non-discriminatory ethos that Kerala represents.

He emphasized that empowering this spirit is the central issue in Kerala's elections, envisioning a future where the state's inclusive fabric is celebrated and not confined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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