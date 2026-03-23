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Gandhi Criticizes 'Vanvasi' Term, Calls for Tribal Empowerment with Caste Census

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the BJP's use of 'Vanvasi' to denote tribals, arguing it's a tactic to deny them land rights. He advocates for a 'caste census' to ensure fair distribution of power and wealth to tribals. Gandhi also targets PM Modi over unfavorable US trade deals affecting India's agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:22 IST
Gandhi Criticizes 'Vanvasi' Term, Calls for Tribal Empowerment with Caste Census
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for coining the term 'Vanvasi', claiming it undermines the indigenous rights of India's tribal communities. Speaking at the 'Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan' in Vadodara, Gandhi pressed for a 'caste census' to ensure a fair share of power and wealth for the country's tribals.

Addressing the attendees, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India's agricultural sector in a trade deal with the United States, allowing disproportionate American agricultural imports that threaten local farmers' livelihoods. He emphasized this issue by highlighting the vast differences in farming practices between India and the US.

Gandhi further labeled the government's policies towards tribals as unconstitutional, linking them to a broader attack on historical tribal leaders like Birsa Munda. He underscored the urgency of restoring tribal rights and representation in key sectors of the state machinery, asserting that the struggle for empowerment must continue until tangible manifesto promises are fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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