Revolutionizing Farming: The AI Empowerment in Indian Agriculture

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has underscored the pivotal role of innovation and technology in the future of farming, with artificial intelligence set to empower the agricultural sector. Speaking at the Smart Agri Summit 2026 at IIT Ropar, Khudian highlighted the integration of AI to tackle rising climate risks.

Khudian praised the efforts of IIT Ropar's Annam.AI, a Centre of Excellence in AI for Agriculture, for deploying cutting-edge technologies to support farmers. Project Director Pushpendra Singh stated that these advancements aim to make farming more productive and sustainable, focusing on real-time data and scientific insights.

Annam.AI's initiative includes establishing a Weather Intelligence Network with advanced AI-based weather stations. This network, beginning in Punjab, aims to provide farmers with hyperlocal, real-time data to improve decision-making in sowing, irrigation, and crop protection. Additionally, AI training programs will equip 10,000 individuals with skills to utilize AI effectively in agriculture.