Wagg n Dine: Revolutionizing Pet Nutrition with Cloud Kitchens
Wagg n Dine, a newly launched cloud kitchen for pets, provides fresh, human-grade meals for dogs. The initiative addresses the shift in India's pet care market towards healthier, premium nutrition options. Founder Manivannan emphasizes the growing demand among urban pet owners for quality pet food.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Wagg n Dine, an innovative cloud kitchen catering exclusively to pets, launched in the city, promising fresh, human-grade meals for dogs.
The service offers a healthier alternative to conventional processed pet food with meals prepared from natural ingredients and delivered directly to customers' homes.
Founder Manivannan highlighted the shift in the pet care market, noting a growing consumer preference for premium, fresh pet nutrition solutions, especially in cities like Chennai, as the industry grows by up to 8% annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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