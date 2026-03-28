Wagg n Dine: Revolutionizing Pet Nutrition with Cloud Kitchens

Wagg n Dine, an innovative cloud kitchen catering exclusively to pets, launched in the city, promising fresh, human-grade meals for dogs.

The service offers a healthier alternative to conventional processed pet food with meals prepared from natural ingredients and delivered directly to customers' homes.

Founder Manivannan highlighted the shift in the pet care market, noting a growing consumer preference for premium, fresh pet nutrition solutions, especially in cities like Chennai, as the industry grows by up to 8% annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)