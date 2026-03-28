Sarus Soars: Noida Airport's Logo Reflects Tradition and Progress
The Noida International Airport, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiled a Sarus-inspired logo. This logo symbolizes Uttar Pradesh's cultural heritage and ecological balance, while promoting sustainable and modern development. With sleek design and a blue-green palette, it reflects the state's vision for investment and global connectivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Noida International Airport, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has introduced a new logo inspired by the Sarus crane, encapsulating Uttar Pradesh's cultural legacy and ambitions for sustainable growth.
As stated by the government, the logo features sleek lines for speed and connectivity, indicating the airport's role as a global aviation hub.
The blue-green design merges technology with environmental awareness, aligning with efforts for sustainable development & cultural identity preservation.
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