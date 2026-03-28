Sarus Soars: Noida Airport's Logo Reflects Tradition and Progress

The Noida International Airport, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has introduced a new logo inspired by the Sarus crane, encapsulating Uttar Pradesh's cultural legacy and ambitions for sustainable growth.

As stated by the government, the logo features sleek lines for speed and connectivity, indicating the airport's role as a global aviation hub.

The blue-green design merges technology with environmental awareness, aligning with efforts for sustainable development & cultural identity preservation.