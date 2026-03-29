Russia Labels Pro-War Filmmaker a 'Foreign Agent' Amidst US Antitrust Probe

In recent entertainment news, Russia has heightened scrutiny by adding Oscar-winning filmmaker Pavel Talankin to its foreign agent list. Talankin secretly captured footage for the pro-war documentary, 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin.'

His designation aligns with Moscow's broader strategy of labeling individuals with alleged foreign affiliations as espionage threats. The justice ministry officially added his name on Friday.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.S. Department of Justice has intensified its review of Paramount Skydance's potential acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by issuing subpoenas. Sources informed Reuters that this inquiry signals a deeper investigation into the prospective $110 billion merger that industry stakeholders are closely monitoring due to its implications for entertainment franchises and media jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)