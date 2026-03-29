Russia Labels Pro-War Filmmaker a 'Foreign Agent' Amidst US Antitrust Probe
Entertainment news highlights include Russia labeling Pavel Talankin as a 'foreign agent' for his covert filming activities, and the US initiating subpoenas in the Warner-Paramount antitrust investigation. The DOJ's probe into the $110 billion acquisition could reshape Hollywood and Wall Street dynamics, affecting major franchises and industry employment.
In recent entertainment news, Russia has heightened scrutiny by adding Oscar-winning filmmaker Pavel Talankin to its foreign agent list. Talankin secretly captured footage for the pro-war documentary, 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin.'
His designation aligns with Moscow's broader strategy of labeling individuals with alleged foreign affiliations as espionage threats. The justice ministry officially added his name on Friday.
Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.S. Department of Justice has intensified its review of Paramount Skydance's potential acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery by issuing subpoenas. Sources informed Reuters that this inquiry signals a deeper investigation into the prospective $110 billion merger that industry stakeholders are closely monitoring due to its implications for entertainment franchises and media jobs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DOJ Probes Mega Hollywood Merger: Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery Under Scrutiny
Paramount Skydance Deal Under DOJ Scrutiny: Impact on Hollywood Unfolds
Antitrust Alarm: Nexstar-Tegna Deal Under Scrutiny
U.S. Judge Halt Nexstar-Tegna Merger Amid Antitrust Concerns
Judge Dismisses X Corp's Antitrust Lawsuit: A Setback for Musk's Social Media Platform