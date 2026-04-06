Lost and Found: Sharanya's Brave Journey Through the Wild
G S Sharanya, a 36-year-old trekker from Kerala, survived four days alone in a rain-soaked forest without food. After losing her way during a trek at Tadiandamol hills, she endured and was found after an intensive search. Despite the ordeal, she remains passionate about trekking.
- Country:
- India
In a testament to endurance and courage, G S Sharanya, an IT professional from Kerala, spent four days alone in the rain-drenched forests of Tadiandamol hills. Her compass during isolation was a nearby stream, while fireflies illuminated her path, presenting an otherworldly experience.
Separated from her trekking group during a descent, Sharanya kept her composure, using natural cues and her instincts as guides. Despite the challenges of steep terrains and diminished phone battery life, she relied on the hope that help would soon arrive.
A rigorous search operation by officials, drones, and local communities ultimately led to her rescue. The ordeal left Sharanya with a strengthened resolve and a continuing passion for trekking, eagerly planning future adventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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