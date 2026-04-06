Lost in the Wild: A Tale of Resilience and Adventure

G S Sharanya, a courageous trekker from Kerala, spent four challenging days lost in the rain-drenched forests of Tadiandamol hills, Karnataka. Without food and limited resources, she navigated the wild using her instincts, showing remarkable resilience.

Her ordeal started after she lost her way from a trekking group on April 2, surviving on stream water amidst the rugged terrains and incessant rain. Despite the solitude and cut-off communication, Sharanya remained hopeful of rescue, which came through after a coordinated search involving forest officials and local communities.

Returned to her home in Nadapuram, her adventurous spirit remains undeterred. She plans her next trekking adventure once the summer heat subsides, undaunted by her intense experience in the wilderness.