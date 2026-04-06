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Lost in the Wild: A Tale of Resilience and Adventure

G S Sharanya, a 36-year-old IT professional from Kerala, spent four days lost in the rain-soaked forests of Tadiandamol hills, Karnataka. Surviving on stream water, she was found after a massive search. Despite the ordeal, she emerged strengthened, ready to pursue her passion for trekking anew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:07 IST
Lost in the Wild: A Tale of Resilience and Adventure
  • Country:
  • India

G S Sharanya, a courageous trekker from Kerala, spent four challenging days lost in the rain-drenched forests of Tadiandamol hills, Karnataka. Without food and limited resources, she navigated the wild using her instincts, showing remarkable resilience.

Her ordeal started after she lost her way from a trekking group on April 2, surviving on stream water amidst the rugged terrains and incessant rain. Despite the solitude and cut-off communication, Sharanya remained hopeful of rescue, which came through after a coordinated search involving forest officials and local communities.

Returned to her home in Nadapuram, her adventurous spirit remains undeterred. She plans her next trekking adventure once the summer heat subsides, undaunted by her intense experience in the wilderness.

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