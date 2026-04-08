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A Tribute to a Political Stalwart: Remembering Mohsina Kidwai

A condolence meeting was held by the Uttar Pradesh Congress to honor the late Mohsina Kidwai, a veteran party leader who passed away at 94. Leaders, including UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, paid respects. Kidwai's contribution to the Congress party was hailed as 'the end of an era.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:53 IST
A Tribute to a Political Stalwart: Remembering Mohsina Kidwai
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Congress convened a condolence meeting at its Lucknow headquarters to honor the late Mohsina Kidwai, a venerated party leader who died at 94. The event, led by UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, featured floral tributes and a two-minute silence in her memory.

Ajay Rai, speaking to attendees, described Kidwai's passing as 'the end of an era,' emphasizing her profound impact on the party, particularly during her time as the state Congress chief. Rai noted her significant role in securing Nehru Bhavan as the party's office, highlighting her unwavering dedication to public service and the Congress ideology.

The meeting was attended by other senior figures, including former MLA Shyam Kishore Shukla and Akhilesh Pratap Singh, among others. Kidwai, who held influential ministerial positions under former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, passed away due to age-related ailments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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