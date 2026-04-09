Lodhi Garden: Delhi's Evergreen Oasis Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, Delhi's Lodhi Garden stands as a verdant sanctuary amidst urban sprawl. Originally inaugurated on April 9, 1936, as 'The Lady Willingdon Park', the garden boasts a rich collection of exotic plants and historic monuments.

Bordered by prominent locations like Khan Market, Lodhi Garden serves as a green lung for the city, attracting joggers, tourists, and heritage enthusiasts alike. It houses diverse flora and fauna, creating an outdoor classroom for young learners and a peaceful escape from city life.

American architect Joseph Allen Stein, along with Japanese designers, crafted the current layout in 1968, and its architectural ensemble features styles from Sayyid to Mughal eras. The area remains a testament to India's natural and cultural heritage, urging preservation amid rapid urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)