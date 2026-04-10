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Security Tightens in Islamabad for Pivotal US-Iran Talks

Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi has bolstered security measures in Islamabad ahead of crucial US-Iran peace talks. The historic meeting follows a two-week ceasefire in West Asia, with over 10,000 security personnel deployed. Naqvi emphasized hospitality and security for the delegations. The Red Zone is secured, and a control room established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:15 IST
Security Tightens in Islamabad for Pivotal US-Iran Talks
Mohsin Naqvi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi has reviewed and tightened security arrangements in Islamabad, anticipating the arrival of Iranian and US delegations for high-profile peace talks.

The strategic meeting follows a conditional two-week ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia and establish lasting peace.

To ensure security during the talks, more than 10,000 personnel have been deployed, with special measures including a sealed Red Zone and extensive patrol operations. Police authorities are committed to safeguarding citizens and maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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