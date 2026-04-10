Security Tightens in Islamabad for Pivotal US-Iran Talks

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi has reviewed and tightened security arrangements in Islamabad, anticipating the arrival of Iranian and US delegations for high-profile peace talks.

The strategic meeting follows a conditional two-week ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia and establish lasting peace.

To ensure security during the talks, more than 10,000 personnel have been deployed, with special measures including a sealed Red Zone and extensive patrol operations. Police authorities are committed to safeguarding citizens and maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)