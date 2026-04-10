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Woo Do-hwan's Knockout Success with 'Bloodhounds'

Woo Do-hwan, star of 'Bloodhounds', expresses gratitude to fans for the unexpected success of the Netflix series. The actor discusses preparations for his role, the show's popularity in India, and his hopes for a third season. 'Bloodhounds' is now his most recognized work, elevating his career significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:03 IST
Woo Do-hwan's Knockout Success with 'Bloodhounds'
  • Country:
  • India

Woo Do-hwan, the breakout star of the Netflix series 'Bloodhounds', has expressed immense gratitude towards fans for their overwhelming support, particularly from India. The 33-year-old actor, known for his roles in 'Mad Dog' and 'Tempted', did not anticipate such a warm reception for his character, the gentle yet fierce boxer Kim Gun-woo.

The Korean drama, which premiered its first season in 2023 and recently released a second season, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline about friendship and redemption in the boxing world. Woo hopes the outpouring of love may lead to a third season, rekindling the series' global success.

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of boxing, 'Bloodhounds' features Woo in an intense role that required a rigorous four-month training regimen. The series, written and directed by Kim Joo-hwan, also stars Lee Sang-yi and the seasoned performer Rain, heightening the drama with action-packed sequences.

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