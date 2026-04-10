Woo Do-hwan's Knockout Success with 'Bloodhounds'

Woo Do-hwan, the breakout star of the Netflix series 'Bloodhounds', has expressed immense gratitude towards fans for their overwhelming support, particularly from India. The 33-year-old actor, known for his roles in 'Mad Dog' and 'Tempted', did not anticipate such a warm reception for his character, the gentle yet fierce boxer Kim Gun-woo.

The Korean drama, which premiered its first season in 2023 and recently released a second season, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline about friendship and redemption in the boxing world. Woo hopes the outpouring of love may lead to a third season, rekindling the series' global success.

Set against the high-stakes backdrop of boxing, 'Bloodhounds' features Woo in an intense role that required a rigorous four-month training regimen. The series, written and directed by Kim Joo-hwan, also stars Lee Sang-yi and the seasoned performer Rain, heightening the drama with action-packed sequences.