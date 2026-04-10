Nine Sentenced in Major Human Trafficking Case in Uttar Pradesh
Nine individuals, including five Rohingya and three Bangladeshi migrants, have been sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Uttar Pradesh. They were convicted for illegal immigration, possession of fake documents, and human trafficking. The case was handled by the state's Anti Terrorist Squad.
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- India
Nine individuals have been sentenced to eight years in prison for illegal immigration and human trafficking, a court in Uttar Pradesh has ruled. The convicted include five Rohingya and three Bangladeshi migrants, who were found guilty of possessing fake documents as well.
According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday, key figures in the operation, including Mohammad Noor alias Nurul Islam from Bangladesh, and multiple Rohingya individuals like Rahmatullah and Shabiullah, were apprehended at Ghaziabad railway station on July 26, 2021.
The investigation led to the arrest of further suspects, revealing the involvement of Abdul Shakoor alias Gunny, Ale Miyan, among others. The trial concluded with the conviction of all nine individuals, who now face rigorous imprisonment and fines as stipulated by the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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