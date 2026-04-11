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Diplomatic Overture: US and Iran Engage in Historic Peace Talks

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan for critical talks with Iran aiming for a peace agreement to end the West Asia conflict that has disrupted global energy. Accompanied by key American figures, Vance is engaging with Iranian officials amid enhanced security in anticipation of the high-stakes negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:42 IST
Diplomatic Overture: US and Iran Engage in Historic Peace Talks
US Vice President JD Vance
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance landed in Pakistan this Saturday, setting the stage for crucial discussions with Iran aimed at achieving a lasting peace agreement. This diplomatic push seeks to resolve the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has severely impacted global energy supplies and economic stability worldwide.

Vance's arrival at Islamabad's Nur Khan airbase was marked by official receptions from Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Attending with Vance were notable figures such as special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. These talks, brokered by Pakistan, signal the first high-level negotiation efforts between Iran and the US following joint military actions by the US and Israel on February 28.

The summit occurs just days after the announcement of a temporary two-week ceasefire, with prior assurance from US President Donald Trump of resumed military actions should talks falter. Security in Islamabad remains heightened with over 10,000 personnel ensuring the safety of delegates, reflecting the global importance of these discussions as they aim to foster peace in the region and stabilize international diplomacy.

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