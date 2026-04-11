Outrage Erupts Over Online Leak of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

Prominent Tamil actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya, have voiced their strong disapproval of the online leak of 'Jana Nayagan', a highly anticipated political thriller featuring superstar Vijay.

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' is widely believed to be Vijay's final film before transitioning into full-time politics. The film's unauthorized release online has led to significant backlash within the film industry, with calls for greater accountability and stricter anti-piracy measures.

While Rajinikanth expressed his shock and called for government intervention, Kamal Haasan criticized the systemic delays in the certification process that facilitated this piracy. Actor Suriya also implored fans to avoid pirated versions and respect the hard work of the film's creators.