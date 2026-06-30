Minions & Monsters: A Timeless Quest in 1920s Hollywood

Illumination Entertainment's newest addition to the Minions series, titled ‘Minions & Monsters,’ takes audiences on a nostalgic trip to 1920s Hollywood. This creative turn aims to refresh the long-standing franchise that has cemented itself as a flagship for Universal’s film and merchandising empire.

When Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, proposed a prequel theme with ‘Minions & Monsters,’ animator Pierre Coffin sought innovative ways to enhance the storyline. Coffin, who desired more engagement in the project, recounts his inspiration to offer a unique 1920s Hollywood backdrop, enriching the narrative.

Industry experts, like Boxoffice Pro's Daniel Loria, anticipate the movie will generate significant box office revenue. Supported by a stellar voice cast, including Jesse Eisenberg and Allison Janney, the film entertains both young and mature audiences. Eisenberg and Deutch praise the film's dual appeal, leveraging the Minions' universal charm and humor.