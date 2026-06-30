UK to Potentially Block Paramount's £110 Billion Media Merger

British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Said On Tuesday She Was Minded To Intervene In Paramount Skydance Corps Proposed Billion Takeover Of Warner Bros Discovery

The UK government might intervene in Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, citing concerns over media plurality. Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announced intentions to examine the potential impact on UK's media landscape.

Nandy's department has contacted both the current and prospective owners of Warner Bros Discovery, highlighting a focus on the broadcasting influence on British audiences. This includes networks like Channel 5, TNT Sports, and streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max.

Amidst global approvals, Nandy is considering revising public interest rules to adapt to the surge of on-demand media consumption. Responses from Warner Bros and Paramount were unavailable at the time of reporting.