UK to Potentially Block Paramount's £110 Billion Media Merger

UK culture minister Lisa Nandy may intervene in Paramount Skydance's takeover of Warner Bros Discovery due to media plurality concerns. The focus is on the impact on British audiences and the potential expansion of public interest rules for on-demand viewing. Other countries have cleared the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Said On Tuesday She Was Minded To Intervene In Paramount Skydance Corps Proposed Billion Takeover Of Warner Bros Discovery | Updated: 30-06-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 17:42 IST
UK to Potentially Block Paramount's £110 Billion Media Merger
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The UK government might intervene in Paramount Skydance's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, citing concerns over media plurality. Culture Minister Lisa Nandy announced intentions to examine the potential impact on UK's media landscape.

Nandy's department has contacted both the current and prospective owners of Warner Bros Discovery, highlighting a focus on the broadcasting influence on British audiences. This includes networks like Channel 5, TNT Sports, and streaming services Paramount+ and HBO Max.

Amidst global approvals, Nandy is considering revising public interest rules to adapt to the surge of on-demand media consumption. Responses from Warner Bros and Paramount were unavailable at the time of reporting.

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