Britain Weighs Intervention in Mega Media Merger: Paramount Skydance's $110 Billion Bid Raises Concerns

Britain may intervene in Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, citing concerns over media freedom. Culture Minister Lisa Nandy set a deadline for companies to respond. Following this, regulators will review the merger's impact and decide on further action to protect British media interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain Is Leaning Towards Intervening In Paramount Skydance Corps Proposed Billion Takeover Of Warner Bros Discovery | Updated: 30-06-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 18:09 IST
Britain Weighs Intervention in Mega Media Merger: Paramount Skydance's $110 Billion Bid Raises Concerns
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Britain is considering an intervention in the high-profile merger of Paramount Skydance Corp and Warner Bros Discovery, valued at $110 billion. Concerns about media freedom and on-demand programming provision are driving this potential action.

Culture Minister Lisa Nandy has stipulated a July 6 deadline for the involved entities to respond, emphasizing the importance of a timely decision. Should the Minister proceed with public interest intervention, Britain's media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority will conduct a 40-day review. Depending on findings, an investigation could extend up to 24 weeks or more.

The proposed merger has cleared regulatory scrutiny in numerous countries, including the United States and China, adding pressure to the British decision. Notably, Paramount's ownership of Britain's Channel 5 and Warner's stake in CNN International underlines the potential impact on domestic media. Stakeholders await the resolution and possible measures to address any identified concerns.

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