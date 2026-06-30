Amanda Anisimova Finds Home Advantage at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova Said Having Friends And Family Around Her Helped Make Wimbledon Feel Like A Second Home

Amanda Anisimova, the up-and-coming American tennis sensation, considers Wimbledon her 'second home' thanks to her supportive entourage of friends and family.

Last year, Anisimova amazed her fans by reaching the final, with her sister and nephew providing enthusiastic support from the stands. The experience, she says, was unforgettable, and family plans are already in place for another potential finals appearance.

Anisimova cherishes these major tournaments, as they hold a special place in her heart due to the personal connections and support system she enjoys while competing.