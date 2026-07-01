Kangana Ranaut Returns as 'Janta Ki Awaaz' on Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut is set to make a comeback to 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' as 'Janta Ki Awaaz,' enhancing audience engagement right before the season's first termination. The show, now streaming on Netflix, features diverse contestants and promises unexpected twists in a simulated jail setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:08 IST
Kangana Ranaut Returns as 'Janta Ki Awaaz' on Lock Upp
Kangana Ranaut (Photo/instagram/@kanganaranaut). Image Credit: ANI

The excitement on 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is escalating as the reality show plans its first big shake-up. In a surprising twist, former host Kangana Ranaut is rejoining the cast this weekend, taking on the unique role of 'Janta Ki Awaaz' just before the initial termination round.

Netflix revealed that the acclaimed 'Queen' actress will appear as 'Janta Ki Awaaz', offering participants a chance to bridge the gap with their audience. Her appearance coincides with contestants bracing for the season's first eviction. Kangana, expressing her thoughts about her return, stated, "This show has always been about embracing one's truth, no matter how inconvenient. Partnering with Farah and Riteish as the jury for the season's first termination, my message is clear: every choice comes with a cost!"

Since premiering its second season on June 27, 'Lock Upp' has captivated audiences on Netflix. Under the watchful eyes of hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, 15 inmates including notable personalities like Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor navigate challenges within a controlled jail environment. Marked by weekly episodes from Saturday to Wednesday, the series unfolds unexpected developments that promise to keep viewers on edge.

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