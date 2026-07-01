World Bank Unveils Multi-Billion Dollar Recovery Push for Ukraine

The World Bank Group has announced a series of financing packages, partnerships, and investment initiatives at the 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), with plans to unlock billions of dollars for rebuilding the country, creating jobs, and strengthening long-term economic growth. The announcements underline a shared commitment among international partners to rebuild not only damaged infrastructure but also a stronger and more resilient economy. The strategy focuses on using public funding to attract private investment while supporting reforms that improve investor confidence, strengthen public services, and bring Ukraine closer to European markets.

A key announcement was a new $3.39 billion financing operation that will help Ukraine implement reforms to strengthen the private sector, attract investment, address labour shortages, and accelerate economic integration with Europe. The package combines World Bank lending with support from the Government of Japan through the ADVANCE Ukraine Trust Fund, a guarantee from the United Kingdom, and grant financing from the F.O.R.T.I.S. Financial Intermediary Fund.

The World Bank also introduced the Special Program for Ukraine Recovery 2.0, a financing platform designed to mobilize up to $6 billion by leveraging donor contributions. The initiative targets around $2 billion in donor funding to help Ukraine maintain essential public services while advancing recovery efforts during the ongoing conflict. Additional donor commitments included €55 million from the Netherlands and €15 million from Germany, channelled through the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund to support energy projects, private sector development, and key government reforms.

Energy Projects to Build a More Resilient Future

Energy security emerged as one of the conference's main priorities, with the Government of Ukraine and the World Bank Group presenting a new national energy vision focused on building a decentralized and more resilient power system. The roadmap outlines nearly $26 billion in priority investments backed by policy reforms and public-private partnerships.

Several renewable energy projects were announced as part of this effort. IFC plans to provide €70 million for an onshore wind project developed by Notus Energy GmbH, supported by the European Commission, France, and Norad, alongside financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Swedfund, and BIO. Another wind power project led by Ukraine's OKKO Group will receive €50 million in IFC financing, supported by the European Commission and Norad, together with funding from the EBRD, British International Investment, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, and Swedfund.

The Renewable Acceleration and Market Development for Ukraine (RAMP UP) programme is also expected to help develop around 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy and battery storage capacity while attracting approximately €1.5 billion in private investment.

Private Investment and Business Confidence Get a Boost

The World Bank Group and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding to expand political risk insurance for reconstruction projects through the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund–Political Risk Insurance framework. The initiative is expected to reduce investment risks and encourage more private companies to participate in Ukraine's recovery.

Since February 2022, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank Group, has issued more than $950 million in political risk insurance for investments in Ukraine, including over $600 million in new guarantees supporting businesses operating in the country.

The World Bank Group, the EBRD, and the Government of Ukraine also agreed to strengthen the governance and performance of state-owned enterprises, making them more attractive to strategic private investors and supporting the country's long-term economic recovery.