Tamil Nadu Politics Rocked by Alleged Rs 35 Crore MLA Bribery Scandal

Tamil Nadu's political landscape was shaken as TVK MLAs claimed attempted bribery by DMK associates, allegedly offering Rs 35 crore. Minister P. Nirmal Kumar accused DMK of political horse-trading, while arrests were made. The scandal erupted amidst TVK's sweeping victory, challenging DMK's long-standing dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:08 IST
Tamil Nadu Politics Rocked by Alleged Rs 35 Crore MLA Bribery Scandal
Tamil Nadu Minister P Nirmal Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, three individuals have been arrested over allegations of attempting to bribe MLAs of the Tamil Velan Kari (TVK) party. This scandal involves an alleged offer of Rs 35 crore in exchange for votes against a no-confidence motion.

TVK Minister P. Nirmal Kumar accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party of trying to destabilize the government, pointing fingers at former Chief Minister MK Stalin for not accepting the recent electoral defeat. The arrests were linked to Senthil Balaji's associates, who reportedly backed the bribery attempt and intimidation.

The investigation unveiled a conspiracy involving Thirunavukkarasu and others, stemming from complaints by MLA N Elaiyaraja. The alleged political machinations come right after TVK's historic electoral success, marking an end to DMK and AIADMK dominance in Tamil Nadu's political arena.

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