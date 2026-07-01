Russian Forces Have Taken Control Of The Settlements Of Kopani In The Zaporizhzia Region Of Ukraine And Ukrainske In The Northeastern Kharkiv Region

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlements of Kopani in the Zaporizhzia region and Ukrainske in the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine. This announcement was made by the state news agency RIA, citing the country's Defence Ministry.

These recent developments underscore the ongoing tensions and strategic maneuvering within these contested regions.

However, it's important to note that Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield reports as of the latest updates.