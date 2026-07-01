Iran's Bold Play for Control of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran Is Determined To Win International Recognition Of Its Control Over The Strait Of Hormuz And Ability To Levy Fees On Ships Entering Or Leaving The Gulf Even If It Has To Do So By Force

Iran is pushing for enduring control over the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to levy fees on vessels navigating this critical channel, according to two senior Iranian sources. Despite an interim agreement with the U.S. allowing toll-free passage for 60 days, Tehran insists on its right to determine access routes.

The Iranian stance could dramatically impact global shipping through the strait, a key conduit for international energy supplies. Iran shows no sign of compromising on this issue until its governance is recognized in ongoing peace negotiations with Washington, emphasizing its strategic priorities.

Although the U.S. opposes the imposition of fees, Iran's actions, including shooting at ships recently, signal its resolve to establish a stronghold over Hormuz. This raises potential for renewed conflicts, reflecting Iran's view of this as a historic moment to secure geopolitical advantage.