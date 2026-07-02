He Wei to Attend Khamenei's Funeral Amid Tense Geopolitical Climate

Senior Chinese lawmaker He Wei, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress, will attend the funeral of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Khamenei was killed in airstrikes, and his funeral will be held from July 4 to July 9, concluding in Mashhad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Senior Chinese Lawmaker He Wei Will Attend The Funeral Of Late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei In Tehran | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:57 IST
He Wei to Attend Khamenei's Funeral Amid Tense Geopolitical Climate
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Senior Chinese lawmaker He Wei, who serves as the vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will represent China at the funeral of the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, the Chinese foreign ministry stated on Thursday.

Ayatollah Khamenei was killed amid a surge of Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on February 28. The funeral proceedings are scheduled to commence in Tehran on July 4, and will conclude with his burial in Mashhad, Khamenei’s hometown and a significant religious site in northeastern Iran, by July 9, according to Iranian state media.

This event underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with China taking a noticeable diplomatic step through its high-level representation at the funeral.

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