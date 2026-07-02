Salman Khurshid to Represent Congress at Iran's Supreme Leader’s State Funeral

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid will attend the state funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The ceremonies will be held across multiple cities, concluding with burial in Mashhad. Diplomatic relations heighten as Indian PM Narendra Modi receives an invitation to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:05 IST
Salman Khurshid to Represent Congress at Iran's Supreme Leader’s State Funeral
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid will represent the Congress party at the state funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Speaking to ANI, Khurshid emphasized his role in the significant diplomatic event set to occur in the coming weeks.

The Iranian authorities have detailed a comprehensive plan for a three-day public funeral, honoring the former Supreme Leader who was reportedly killed during a US-Israeli conflict. Tehran Deputy Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakoli-Zadeh outlined administrative arrangements, with ceremonies scheduled from July 4 across several major cities including Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad.

Despite Islamic customs usually requiring prompt burial, the ongoing hostilities have necessitated a prolonged ceremony timeline. The final ceremonies, confirmed for July after initial speculation, will conclude with Khamenei's burial on July 9. In a sign of deepening international engagement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended an official invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the funeral services.

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