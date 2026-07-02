Thrilling Matches and Surprising Victories on Day Four of Wimbledon
Day four at Wimbledon saw dominant performances, including Alex de Minaur's impressive victory over Adrian Mannarino. As plays progressed under clear skies, highlights included matches featuring Iga Swiatek, Karolina Pliskova, and Alexander Zverev. Spectators eagerly watched top seeds, while defending champions secured their spots in upcoming rounds.
Day four at Wimbledon provided tennis enthusiasts with a blend of thrilling matches and surprising victories. Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur delivered a commanding win against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, securing his spot in the third round.
The day began under clear skies with temperatures reaching a pleasant 22 degrees Celsius. Fans braced for an exciting day, particularly looking forward to defending women's champion Iga Swiatek battling former world number one Karolina Pliskova at Centre Court, while Alexander Zverev faced Valentin Royer on Court One.
As the games continued, highlights included Djokovic's relentless performance, Medvedev's steady advance, and Sabalenka's gritty determination. Spectators relished in the action-packed schedule, reflecting on the depth of talent and anticipation for the tournament's progression.