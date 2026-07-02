Wimbledon Day 4 Highlights: Fierce Matches and Rising Tensions

The fourth day of Wimbledon showcased intense matches as Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur advanced with dominating performances. Defending champion Iga Swiatek faced former world number one Karolina Pliskova. Exciting matches, including Djokovic's win over Tsitsipas, kept fans on edge, while efforts by Sabalenka and Gauff highlighted resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Fritz Fires Past Kypson Last Years Semifinalist Taylor Fritz | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:49 IST
Wimbledon Day 4 Highlights: Fierce Matches and Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wimbledon witnessed a thrilling fourth day as top seeds showcased exceptional performances on Thursday. Taylor Fritz, last year’s semi-finalist, cruised to victory over compatriot Patrick Kypson with a straight-sets win. Meanwhile, Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur secured his place in the third round after defeating Adrian Mannarino convincingly.

Play kicked off under clear skies at the historic All England Club, where defending women's champion Iga Swiatek faced off against Karolina Pliskova. Meanwhile, French Open champion Alexander Zverev battled Valentin Royer. The day was filled with exhilarating games, with Djokovic and Tsitsipas drawing attention alongside exciting efforts from Coco Gauff and Sabalenka.

The tournament's order of play on Thursday reflected the highly competitive nature of Wimbledon. As fans eagerly watched, results such as Medvedev's hard-fought advancement and Osaka's stylish comeback were met with great enthusiasm. The prestigious Grand Slam continues to promise more intense matches ahead.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
3
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
4
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026