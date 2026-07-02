Wimbledon Day 4 Highlights: Fierce Matches and Rising Tensions

Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Fritz Fires Past Kypson Last Years Semifinalist Taylor Fritz

Wimbledon witnessed a thrilling fourth day as top seeds showcased exceptional performances on Thursday. Taylor Fritz, last year’s semi-finalist, cruised to victory over compatriot Patrick Kypson with a straight-sets win. Meanwhile, Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur secured his place in the third round after defeating Adrian Mannarino convincingly.

Play kicked off under clear skies at the historic All England Club, where defending women's champion Iga Swiatek faced off against Karolina Pliskova. Meanwhile, French Open champion Alexander Zverev battled Valentin Royer. The day was filled with exhilarating games, with Djokovic and Tsitsipas drawing attention alongside exciting efforts from Coco Gauff and Sabalenka.

The tournament's order of play on Thursday reflected the highly competitive nature of Wimbledon. As fans eagerly watched, results such as Medvedev's hard-fought advancement and Osaka's stylish comeback were met with great enthusiasm. The prestigious Grand Slam continues to promise more intense matches ahead.