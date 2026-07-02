Fritz's Grand Slam Quest: From Semi-Finals to Victory

Last Years Semifinalist Taylor Fritz Continued His Smooth Progress At Wimbledon By Mowing Down Fellow American Patrick Kypson To Make The Third Round On Thursday And Remain On Course For A Maiden Grand Slam Title Fritz Recorded His Best Result At The All England Club Months Ago And The Sixth Seed Followed Up His Straightsets Win Over Lucky Loser Dusan Lajovic In The Last Round With Another Convincing Display To Emerge As A Dark Horse The Gulf In Class On Court Two Became Evident Early As Fritz Eased Through The Opening Two Stanzas With Minimum Fuss

In a display of remarkable form, Taylor Fritz, last year's Wimbledon semi-finalist, advanced smoothly to the third round by defeating fellow American Patrick Kypson with a decisive 6-2 6-2 7-5 victory.

The sixth seed showcased his prowess on Court Two, building on his straight-sets win against Dusan Lajovic. Although Fritz faced more resistance from Kypson in the third set, his superior strength and strategy secured his progression.

Fritz is now set to challenge either Canadian Gabriel Diallo or Italian Lorenzo Sonego, as he remains a formidable contender in his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title.