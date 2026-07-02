Can Alex de Minaur Shatter His Grand Slam Barrier at Wimbledon?

Whisper it quietly, but could this be the moment for Alex De Minaur to break through his Grand Slam glass ceiling?

The Australian fifth seed has reached seven quarter-finals at the majors but never gone any further, with only Russia's Andrey Rublev failing more often at that stage, with 10. On Thursday, he effectively dispatched tricky Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to reach the Wimbledon third round, and the draw offers him hope of making his deepest run yet.

"I'm super stoked, super grateful to be playing some great tennis here in London," said the 27-year-old after a confident 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Court Three, supported passionately due to his fiancée, British player Katie Boulter. De Minaur is one of the best movers in the sport, perfectly suited to grass, and he hasn't dropped a set in his opening rounds. Despite Mannarino's unique low-trajectory strokes, De Minaur handled it with ease, improving his record over him to 6-1.

"We both hate playing each other," De Minaur expressed. "There wasn't much net clearance today, not much topspin out there." Expressing his fondness for the atmosphere, he hoped for a longer stay on the court. Facing either Zachary Svajda or Kamil Majchrzak next, De Minaur hopes to go beyond his previous quarter-final mark in 2024 when he had to give Djokovic a walkover due to injury.