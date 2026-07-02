Rupture in Faith: Excommunication of Ultra-Traditionalist Catholics
The Vatican has declared members of the breakaway Society of St. Pius X as excommunicated. This ultra-traditionalist group ordained bishops without papal approval, leading to a formal rupture known as schism with the Church. Excommunication is a severe penalty but can be lifted upon repentance.
The Vatican on Thursday declared that priests and lay members of the right-wing Catholic group, the Society of St. Pius X, are in schism with the Church after ordaining bishops without the Pope's approval, resulting in excommunication.
Excommunication is among the gravest penalties in Catholicism, isolating clergy and laypersons from Church sacraments and roles. However, it is considered a 'medicinal' measure by the Church, aiming for eventual reconciliation when the excommunicated seek forgiveness for their actions.
This schism is a deep fracture within the Catholic community, resulting from the group's refusal to recognize the authority of Pope Leo, following in the heretical footsteps of figures like Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano and rejecting the reforms of the Second Vatican Council.
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