AI Revolution Redefines Roles and Leadership Dynamics in India

A recent report by LinkedIn highlights a significant shift in the roles of Indian Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), with 79% acknowledging that artificial intelligence is responsible for creating positions that did not exist a few years ago. Moreover, 84% of tech leaders state that their responsibilities are actively being redefined due to rapid technology adoption.

The survey further reveals that a staggering 92% of executives emphasize the importance of continuous skill-building to keep pace with these transformational changes. Consequently, 93% of leaders are now prioritizing future readiness, focusing on helping their organizations adapt to new ways of working. According to Malai Lakshmanan, Head of India Engineering at LinkedIn, the role of technology leadership now extends substantially beyond managing systems and infrastructure.

As artificial intelligence adoption grows from experimental stages to scale, the emphasis is not just on the technology but also on equipping employees with the necessary skills and the confidence to integrate AI into their daily operations. The need for closer collaboration between CTOs and talent leaders is undeniable, with 51% of leaders viewing this partnership as crucial for building an effective workforce. The joint effort between tech and human resource departments is evidenced by 89% of respondents, with innovation cited as the primary result of technology investments by 91% of executives.

Despite the promising progress, challenges remain. Nearly 79% of tech leaders find their roles evolving at a faster pace than their organizations can adapt. Additionally, 56% identify the balance between long-term technological transformation and short-term performance demands as a critical leadership challenge. Rapid deployment also leads 81% of executives to feel pressured to implement advancements more swiftly than they can assess their impact. The emergence of roles like Prompt Engineer and AI Engineer underscores this transformation, marking them as some of the country's fastest-growing jobs.

Amid these evolving responsibilities, maintaining employee trust has been recognized as a prevailing challenge in executive decision-making. According to Lakshmanan, organizations that maximize value from AI are those investing equally in workforce readiness and continuous learning alongside technology advancements.