Iran Eyes Oil Sales with Japan Amid U.S. Sanctions Waiver

Iran has started discussions with Japanese companies under a U.S. sanctions waiver to resume oil sales. Prospective buyers are seeking longer waivers and assurances on ship safety, amid 60-day peace talks between Tehran and Washington. Japan's response remains guarded as the waiver ends on August 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iran Has Begun Talks With Japanese Companies Under A Us Sanctions Waiver Allowing It To Resume Oil Sales | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:36 IST
Iran Eyes Oil Sales with Japan Amid U.S. Sanctions Waiver
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Iran has commenced negotiations with Japanese firms to potentially resume oil sales, enabled by a U.S. sanctions waiver. These talks occur amidst 60-day peace discussions between Tehran and Washington, with the waiver set to expire on August 21. Japanese buyers are eyeing their first Iranian crude purchase since 2019.

Japanese and Iranian officials are in early talks, yet Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is reportedly unaware of specific details. In 2018, Japan and other countries halted Iranian oil imports after U.S. sanctions intensified following America's withdrawal from Iran's nuclear agreement.

Safety concerns in the Strait of Hormuz complicate potential deals. Risks include the presence of floating mines and the need for secure tanker voyages. Additionally, the U.N.'s shipping agency highlights the security threats. Despite the waiver, Asian refiners are unlikely to heavily invest, leaving Chinese refineries as anticipated key buyers.

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